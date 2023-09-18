Kylie Jenner returns to work after vacation with beau Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner was spotted with her 19-months-old baby in Los Angeles as she returns to work after vacationing in New York, with Timothée Chalamet.

The 26-year-old model flaunted a low-cut, blue and white dress she styled with denim boots. She accessorised her look with a chunky, silver pair of hoops while tying her hair back in a loose bun.



On the other hand, Kylie’s baby boy, Aire, looked adorable in a simple white T-shirt and jeans, with hair braided in cornrows.

Kylie seemed to be headed to the Bratz head office in LA as the model’s new venture includes doll figurines.

Image: Daily Mail

Daily Mail reported that Kylie is making millions from this new collaboration that was announced via Instagram, on August 1. According to Evening Standard, the model earns up to $1 million for sponsored content on social media.

In a press release, Kylie stated: “I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood and I’ve always wanted my own Bratz doll. I have loved every step of the process this past year in creating these dolls alongside the Bratz team.”

The model has recently been in the news for her ongoing romance with Timothee Chalamet after the two were spotted at Beyoncé's concert and were later seen together at US Open’s match.

Insiders claim that their “relationship is very real, and it’s not just casual.”