'Barbie' knocks off 'Avengers' in highest-grossing movies spot

'Barbie' takes 'Avengers' spot in highest-grossing movies of all time

Barbie continues to rule the domestic box office, and has taken Avengers (2012) spot in the biggest movie releases of all time.

Earning $626 million, Barbie replaced Avengers, which made $623 million, as the 11th highest-grossing movie.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the movie earned $1.4 billion globally, and became the biggest release of this year, breaking The Super Mario Bros. Movie's record as the highest-grossing film of 2023.

The movie also became the 14th biggest release of all time, leaving Frozen II ($1.453 billion) and Top Gun: Maverick ($1.495 billion) behind.

Just one spot away from entering the top 10 list, Barbie needs to replace Jurassic World (No.10 with $653 million), Titanic (No.1 with $674 million), Avengers: Infinity War (No.8 with $678 million) and Avatar: The Way of Water (No.7 with $684 million).

With its theatrical release in July, Barbie also made the biggest debut of this year with an opening of $162 million, and also became the highest-grossing movie directed by a woman.