Russell Brand shunned by women charity following sexual assault allegations

Russell Brand has been shunned by a charitable organisation after he was accused of sexual assault.

Trevi, a charity which helps vulnerable women and children, ended their association with Russell after working with him for more than a year.

The organisation released a statement, “We are deeply saddened and upset by the alleged victims’ stories,” adding that their priority remains to be “protecting the safety and well-being of all women and girls.”

However, the charity’s website still features a picture of Russell.



Trevi shared that Russell became a part of their entity in 2022 after he found out that they helped several mothers in becoming sober, “He wanted to support our cause and raise money through his Stay Free Foundation.”

“Today's media revelations have been difficult to process but our priority remains and continues to be the safety and well-being of all women and girls now and in the future,” the organisation penned.

Trevi claims that they have now ended their ties with Russell Brand and Stay Free Foundation.