‘Dominant’ Meghan Markle overshadowed Prince Harry's charisma at Invictus Games?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's week-long trip to Germany for Invictus Games has been analysed by an expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made headlines last week as they traversed around Germany for the Invictus Games, but a body language expert believes the Duchess sought to bring out a different version of her husband at the major event.

The Duchess of Sussex ran late to the Games in Dusseldorf last week, and as per expert Jesus Enrique Rojas, her arrival seemed to ‘completely change’ the demeanour of Prince Harry who, according to the expert, appeared much more in control before she joined him.

Speaking to GB News, Rojas commented: “Meghan is quite dominant, Harry had a bit of charisma before she arrived, but when Meghan arrives, things tend to change a bit. Especially with this gesture when she’s a bit bored.”

“It was a running joke at first, but it’s happened so many times through the past three years, we know Harry completely changes when she’s around.”

The body language expert added: “She begins with a tap on the back, then she grabs him and begins to pull him away. That’s what she does.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Prince Harry landed first in Germany for the event, sans his wife, who flew in a day later and explained: “I just had to spend a little bit more time at home getting our little ones settled, getting milkshakes, doing school drop off, and then I landed a couple of hours ago.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s week-long outing in Dusseldorf for the Invictus Games came after months of unfounded rumours of their marriage being on the rocks.