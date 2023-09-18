Sylvester Stallone reflects on stunning Hollywood career at TIFF, ‘the last of the dinosaurs’

Sylvester Stallone is grateful for his long-standing Hollywood career

Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone turned heads at the 2023 TIFF red carpet as he joined the event to promote the documentary Sly, about his life and stunningly successful Hollywood career.

Speaking to ETCanada, the Rocky star reflected on his career and compared himself to “the last of dinosaurs.”

“It’s like, really, you can’t be prepared for this. Especially with the longevity of this career, (which) is mind-blowing. It’s just mind-blowing because I don’t know how much longer you can wait ... Society is changing, the commerciality in cinema ... it’s faster. So longevity would become a premium,” the Expendables star said.

Sylvester was asked whether he thought his 10-year-old self could have ever imagined himself on a red carpet for a documentary made about him. He responded, “Oh, no, no, no, certainly, no, no,” before adding, “I consider myself like the last of dinosaurs… and I’m very proud of that.”

“I mean, that would be very immodest. It’s like, really, you can’t be prepared for this.” He went on to add, “I consider myself like the last of dinosaurs, you know what I mean? And I’m very proud of that… But yeah, you have to really think about that. It’s incredible. Yeah, it is. I don’t take it for granted, but I really want to spend it with my loved ones. The majority of what’s left.”

The First Blood actor also noted that he’s grateful for having his family with him as he celebrates his achievements in Sly.

“This is the best of all. I was thinking about that. I said, ‘What if it was here alone?’ Like I had been so many times before, I’ve been at premieres, going around doing junkets all over the world alone. And I said, ‘Wow, you’re really fulfilling yourself and everyone’s cheering for you.’

Then I realized it was all vacant. That this is my main one. Look over my shoulder [pointing over at wife Jennifer Flavin]. I go home and talk to her about this, like I’m eager to share. Let’s share… [if there’s not] someone to share life with, life is not worth living,” he said.