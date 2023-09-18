 
Monday, September 18, 2023
BTS' Jungkook 'misses' hanging out with bandmates, hopes to reunite 'soon'

BTS Jungkook expressed his desire to reunite with his bandmates soon
BTS’ Jungkook is looking forward to the band’s reunion.

In a conversation with 103.5 KISS FM, the 26-year-old singer revealed he misses working with BTS, over a year after the South Korean boy band announced their hiatus.

“Of course, each member has his own trait, so I could say what I miss about each of them,” shared Jungkook when asked of his opinion on each member.

“But more than that, as I worked on my solo project, I got to really miss all the moments we shared together rather than feeling empty,” he continued.

“For example, staying in the waiting room even though each of us were doing our own thing. When I went to Suga’s concert and performed solo on stage, I just thought that I want to be on stage with all our members, or I want to hang out with them in the waiting room,” the Euphoria singer explained.

Contrary to the boon of fame, Jungkook confessed he missed these “ordinary moments” the most, adding: “I hope that day comes back very soon.”

The septate announced a hiatus from group activities on the occasion of the band’s 10th anniversary last year.

Following the announcement, band member Jin and J-Hope went on to enlist in the armed forces, and will be joined by Suga later this week. 

