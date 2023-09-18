 
Monday, September 18, 2023
Meghan Markle treats her father Thomas as bad guy?

Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle has appeared taking a big U-turn regarding his relationship with his estranged daughter in a new interview.

Thomas, during his appearance on Good Morning Britain's latest show, made a request to the Duchess of Sussex with a little bit touch of threat, saying: "I'm heartbroken. I am very upset. This is a cruel thing to do to a grandparent - to deny the right to see a grandchild, In California I can actually sue to see them but I don't want to do that."

The 79-year-old, who has not seen Meghan for five years since he was lying in a hospital bed, tried to give an impression as his estranged daughter treats him as a bad guy, saying: "I've done nothing wrong. There's nothing that points to say I'm a bad guy."

He added: "I'm a really loving father and she knows that, and there's no excuse for treating me this way - no excuse to treat grandparents that way.

"People go to prison for five years and they're forgiven - I didn't do anything. So forgive me I guess. I would always apologise for anything I've doe wrong. I'm sorry if I have." 

At one point he appeared helpless, saying: "Meghan lived with me from sixth grade to high school and I never saw anything like that. I never saw the kind of woman she turned into. I am shocked. She is not the person I knew as my daughter."

The 79-year-old's latest move has raised eyebrows as his shocking request has given birth to many questions, with some asking why he made such an appeal at the time when King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other senior members of the royal family are seemingly shunning the Sussexes and showing no willingness to reconcile with the US-based couple.

However, he made another big claim in response to a question about Meghan's influence on Harry, saying: "I think she has an influence on Harry more than he does on her."

