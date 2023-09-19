 
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Prince Harry will never have ‘another ace up his sleeve’: ‘He’s washed up’

Prince Harry has allegedly denied himself from ever having a future, experts believe.

Claims regarding this have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke everything down in a piece for News.coma.au.

In it she wrote, “Take a step back even further, doing a bit of squinting, the sad fact is, Invictus is Harry’s only real ace up his sleeve. Invictus: it is an achievement he is unlikely to ever surpass (or even replicate) again.”

“Meanwhile, back in London, William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales are only growing their operation, now with 60 staff and currently hiring a CEO (an unprecedented position in any royal household).”

In the middle of her piece, she also referenced how “the Waleses’ initiatives will be five or 10 years from now,” perhaps even “unquestionably bigger, bolder and even more enterprising and grand in scope.”

“They will continue to outdo themselves, like setting new philanthropic PRs again and again.”

But when it comes to the Duke of Sussex, “That’s a future that Harry, right now, would seem to have denied himself.”

Because “Without the big fat Royal Foundation bank accounts, without the convening power of an HRH and without oodles of time to spend focused solely on cause-driven work, what are the chances that Harry might come up with a second achievement of the calibre of Invictus?”

