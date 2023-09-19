Meghan Markle snubbed from friend's birthday party?

Meghan Markle has been mocked for not being invited to her friend Cleo Wade's birthday party.

The author and stylist had a joint star-studded birthday party with actress Nicole Richie.

Rachel Zoe, Cameron Diaz, Sofia Richie Grainge, and author Nicole Richie were among the stars who Cleo Wade celebrated with, according to PEOPLE.

According to the publication, though the majority of the ladies’ birthdays have already passed — Sofia turned 25 on Aug. 24, Diaz turned 51 on Aug. 30 on Sept. 1 — they were still in the mood to celebrate as they rallied together with their fellow Virgos.



Cleo Wade is an author, poet, and activist and is often spotted in the front row at fashion weeks.



Cleo is engaged to Simon Kinberg, an Oscar-nominated filmmaker who wrote the X-men films, and produced Deadpool and The Martian.



According to Meghan's fans, she was probably not invited to the party because she was in Germany with her husband Prince Harry for the Invictus Games.