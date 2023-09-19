 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle snubbed from friend's birthday party?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Meghan Markle snubbed from friends birthday party?
Meghan Markle snubbed from friend's birthday party? 

Meghan Markle has been mocked for not being invited to her friend Cleo Wade's birthday party.

The author and stylist had a joint star-studded birthday party with actress Nicole Richie.

Rachel Zoe, Cameron Diaz, Sofia Richie Grainge, and author Nicole Richie were among the stars who Cleo Wade celebrated with, according to PEOPLE.

Meghan Markle snubbed from friends birthday party?

According to the publication, though the majority of the ladies’ birthdays have already passed — Sofia turned 25 on Aug. 24, Diaz turned 51 on Aug. 30  on Sept. 1 — they were still in the mood to celebrate as they rallied together with their fellow Virgos.

Cleo Wade is an author, poet, and activist and is often spotted in the front row at fashion weeks.

Cleo is engaged to Simon Kinberg, an Oscar-nominated filmmaker who wrote the X-men films, and produced Deadpool and The Martian.

According to Meghan's fans, she was probably not invited to the party because she was in Germany with her husband Prince Harry for the Invictus Games.

More From Entertainment:

‘The Fall of The House of Usher’ trailer: Mike Flanagan returns with terrifying Netflix horror show video

‘The Fall of The House of Usher’ trailer: Mike Flanagan returns with terrifying Netflix horror show
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade attends his Detroit show

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade attends his Detroit show
Prince Harry will never have ‘another ace up his sleeve’: ‘He’s washed up’

Prince Harry will never have ‘another ace up his sleeve’: ‘He’s washed up’
Prince Harry has ‘shot himself’ in the foot

Prince Harry has ‘shot himself’ in the foot
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner settle divorce after Costner’s legal wins

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner settle divorce after Costner’s legal wins

Chris Evans on why he left MCU and might quit acting: Hollywood ‘wasn’t healthy’ video

Chris Evans on why he left MCU and might quit acting: Hollywood ‘wasn’t healthy’

‘Mozart of charity’ Prince Harry can ‘no longer wake up’

‘Mozart of charity’ Prince Harry can ‘no longer wake up’
Backstreet Boys’ Howie Dorough excited to tour with NSYNC

Backstreet Boys’ Howie Dorough excited to tour with NSYNC
Meghan Markle plans to use Russel Brand video in her favour? video

Meghan Markle plans to use Russel Brand video in her favour?
Taylor Swift shares message for fans ahead of US elections

Taylor Swift shares message for fans ahead of US elections

Prince William’s equerry looks dashing as he escorts Kate Middleton video

Prince William’s equerry looks dashing as he escorts Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle risks destroying her career with next move

Meghan Markle risks destroying her career with next move