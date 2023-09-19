 
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade attends his Detroit show

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Eminem joined his friend 50 Cent to deliver an electrifying performance in Detroit on Sunday.

Hundreds of people including Hailie Jade, the daughter of the "Lose Yourself" rapper attended the show at Rae Pine Knob Music Theatre.

Taking to Instagram, Jade shared a picture of the duo performing on the stage.

She also posted a selfie with her fiancé Evan McClintock.

Eminem's famous beef with his admirer Machine Gun Kelly started after MGK had made inappropriate remarks about Hailie Jade.

