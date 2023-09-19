'Global statesman' Prince William meets António Guterres, President of Ecuador

Prince William on Monday met with U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, according to a statement issued by the UN.

It said the two discussed efforts needed to step up the fight against climate change, as well as ways to finance development and improve implementation of key U.N. goals.

On Tuesday, William is scheduled to speak at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit. He founded the prize, which looks for ways to address problems created by climate change and is announcing a second group of finalists.

The summit is taking place during New York Climate Week and the 78th convening of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.

Meanwhile, the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared William's pictures from his meetings in the US.

The caption accompanying the post read, "Great to speak with colleagues from across the world here at UNGA in New York, including Antonio Guterres and Guiller Molasso, President of Ecuador."

It added, Protecting and restoring our planet is vital and global collaboration on the solutions is key."

Prince William's upcoming encounter with the UN Secretary-General has been touted as his evolution as a global statesman by one of his close aides.



“In addition to unveiling this year’s Earthshot finalists next week, you’re also going to see Prince William sitting down with the UN Secretary-General and other world leaders… This really is the evolution of Prince William as the global statesman,” CNN quoted his close aide as saying last week.

CNN also mentioned a poll that shows William as America's most popular public picture.