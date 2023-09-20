 
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Jeremy Renner's resilience shines as the actor attends an NFL game after serious injury

Jeremy Renner has proved his resilience as he bravely went through the healing process after suffering 30 broken bones from being pulled under a seven-ton snow plow earlier this year (January 2023).

The 52-year-old actor was recently spotted in public standing on his feet without the help of a cane as he enjoyed an NFL game on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Dahmer actor posted a snap of a scorecard between the competing teams in the NFL game. Along with the poster, the actor shared his thoughts in the caption expressing excitement to be able to enjoy life again, stating, "It surely felt amazing to get out and participate in life."

The S.W.A.T star shared another snap that featured him standing alongside his sister against the backdrop of the stadium. Jeremy rocked a black T-shirt, jacket, and face cap and his sister wore a matching outfit as she donned a black top, pairing it with blue jeans.

The actor wrote, "My and sis @sofistadium @49ers Let's gooooooo ..."

According to The Blast, he made his debut interview after the accident to Jimmy Kimmel Live where he was seen resolutely dancing across the host's stage while proudly flaunting his walking stick. 

