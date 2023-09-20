 
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Chris Evans makes major career decision after marrying Alba Baptista

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Chris Evans considers leaving Hollywood for wife Alba Baptista
Chris Evans recently opened up about how he feels about his acting career after falling in love with his wife, Alba Baptista.

The Captain America star shared a little about how his relationship influenced his career choices in a recent interview with GQ magazine.

Chris says that he did not keep his promise to Alba which included signing one movie per year as they had discussed taking a break from the industry.

“I haven't worked this year, and I don't intend to, which has been fantastic,” says Chris, "When we first started dating, I told my long-term partner that I’d do one movie a year.

However, things didn't go as planned as Chris shared, "After just a short while of dating, guess what? For a year we lived in Atlanta. And even during that year, I thought, 'Man, never again.'"

The Knives Out actor believes that his time in Hollywood is coming to an end as he is thinking of slowing down after eight years of playing Captain America and having a career of two decades.

"If I wanted to stop everything right now, I could," he tells GQ, “Which is amazing. I tend to over plan a little bit and I attempt to arrange things so that I can prepare for any unexpected curveballs in the future.”

