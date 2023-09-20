 
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Kim Kardashian sparks budding romance after Kanye West, Bianca Censori: Insider

Kim Kardashian has reportedly sparked a new romance amid Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Italian adventures.

Insights into this have been brought to light by an inside source close to The Sun.

Per the insider, Kardashian has just started seeing and “hanging out” with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

For those unversed this news came shortly after Odell and his long-term girlfriend Lauren Wood called things off.

The duo even shares a child together, named Zydn, who was born in February 2022.

This is not the first time that Kardashian has been connected to a football player, she last dated Dallas Cowboys football player Miles Austin, back in 2010.

A representative of the reality TV star also stepped forward to offer some insight into the duo’s relationship and said that they “are friends and have a lot of mutual friends in common.”

However, they also stressed the fact that Kim Kardashian is not “seriously dating anyone” at the moment.

Fans on the other hand have different thoughts, many even turned to Reddit to share their feelings about this rumored romance.

While some found it utterly ‘predictable’ given the ‘new season’, another pointed out how it could just be a ‘fun fling’ for her.

However, one comment that struck a chord with many others read, “Hopefully, Kanye will leave her alone if they go public. I can imagine it’s difficult to find someone to be open with after what he did to Pete.”

