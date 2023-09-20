Kevin Costner forced major compromise in Christine Baumgartner divorce: Insider

Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner have finally reached an agreement, however and insider disclosed shocking details behind the settlement.

Christine's friend recently told Daily Mail that she was forced to compromise because Kevin "held all the power."

“She would have risked losing everything if she had kept battling,” says the source.

The friend quoted Christine saying, “It is what it is. She said at least now she won’t be spending evenings awake due to court appearances, and that her children can also be at peace now.”

According to reports, Christine was also “forced” to make a $14,000 payment last week after Judge Thomas Anderle chose to penalise her for failing to respond to Kevin’s legal team.

Kevin Costner & Christine Baumgartner divorce settlement:

Kevin's legal team, led by ‘disso’ attorney Laura Wasser, filed documents stating that his monthly obligation would be $63,000, whereas Christine had requested $248,000.

Following a two-day evidentiary hearing in Santa Barbara, Judge Thomas Anderle decided to side with Kevin.

Judge Anderle also made it clear that the prenuptial agreement would be upheld, and if Christine challenged it, she would have to pay Kevin over $1 million and cover his attorney's fees for the prenup dispute.