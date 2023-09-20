 
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Russell Brand's future at YouTube out of danger?

Russell Brand's future at YouTube out of danger?

YouTube demonetized Russell Brand's channel after sexual abuse allegations came to light. However, the social media giant stopped short of booting out the influencer from the platform.

Talking with Channel 4 chief Alex Mahon at the Royal Television Society conference in Cambridge, UK, the social platform's EMEA VP, Pedro Pina, opened up about the company's actions against the disgraced comedian.

"Essentially he is not able to make a living through YouTube," the top executive continued. "We don't believe that should happen."

But, Pedro ruled out an outright ban on the Rock of Ages star, saying, "We don't tolerate harmful content," adding, "Right now, from our point of view, we don't have harmful content by Russell Brand."

Before adding, there was an "incident in the past" where the controversial host was flagged for spreading "medical misinformation" and YouTube took action in that situation.

"If we find out over the next days, weeks, there is more reason to take more action, we will see," said Pina.

With over 6 million YouTube users, Russell landed in hot waters after the Dispatches documentary, a joint work of The Times of London, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4, accused him of sexually assaulting four women in his prime days. However, the actor vociferously rejected the allegations.

