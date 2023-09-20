Meghan Markle’s mediocre display blasted: ‘Colour blind or what?’

Meghan Markle’s wardrobe choices for The Invictus Games has sparked a massive amount of backlash.

Accusations against the Duchess have been presented by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In her piece she addressed the possibilities of the ‘end times’ being near and asked, “Has anyone looked out the windows to check for a plague of locusts or whether it has started raining frogs?”

Because “I fear we might have hit the end times,” Ms Elser added.

“At nearly the same time on Friday that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were walking the red carpet at Vogue World 2023 in London, done up like slightly awkward designer dinners, in Germany Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex was wearing dreary head-to-toe brown and looking like she was a delegate off to a Minnesota dairy convention.”

“There have been any number of strange happenings over the last four years of post-palace Sussex manoeuvrings but what we have seen play out in Dusseldörf this week takes the cake.”

“Gone is the duchess’ Cèline, the Valentino, the Valentino again and more Valentino of last year’s Games; it has been adios to the reported $70,000 plus of designer goodies that she trotted out for the 2022 event; and a clear sayonara to the glossy, blow-dried Meghan of 2022, who had been primped until she could be primped no more.”

“What has instead played out in Dusseldörf this week is a whole new look for the 42-year-old whose wardrobe has been so low-key as to qualify as officially plain: Jeans and flats in blacks and browns, a relentlessly neutral palette that makes one wonder if her stylist might have gone colour blind, and an absolute dearth of glamour.”

“Clearly this was no accident, and not simply the result of Meghan throwing some rumpled clothes into a Louis Vuitton steamer trunk before dashing to the airport.”

Before concluding she also chimed in to say, “I’d argue, there is a method in all of this style mediocrity and a canny one at that.”