Meghan Markle looks like the ‘Duchess of Drab’

Meghan Markle has been put on blast for becoming the ‘Duchess of Drab’ at the Invictus Games.

Claims about this have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke all of this down in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In the piece she touched upon the Duchess’ wardrobe choices and hypothesized the real reason behind it, saying, “The Duchess of Sussex, in taking her wardrobe off the table story-wise this week, would seem to be trying to ensure that the spotlight and attention remains on the Games and her thinning-haired other half, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.”

“No limelight stealing here, no siree!” Ms Elser also added in the middle of her piece.

“The closest thing to a deviation from this sartorially ascetic route came when she wore $1315 Hermès sneakers to one Games event.”

Before concluding she also pointed out how, “Those poor souls over at the Daily Mail et al have thus been denied the chance to castigate the duchess about her ridiculously over the top wardrobe of yore.”

Because “Instead we’ve gotten the Duchess of Drab who looks like she might have shopped for this trip at an outlet mall.”