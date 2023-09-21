Prince Harry wants ‘bodyguards fed, watered’ while Meghan Markle’s ‘Hollywood frenzy’

Meghan Markle is allegedly the only one wanting the Hollywood dream, whereas Prince Harry’s plans are ‘completely different’.

Revelations about this have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke it down in a piece for News.com.au.

This piece reads, “here is her @Meghan Instagram account (128,000 followers and counting) and whatever the hell this website or business she has been on the brink of launching for so long now I can’t even quite bring myself to write about it.”

“Call it Operation: Vogue Cover Or Bust” the expert later added in the middle of her piece.

On the flip side, when it comes to Prince Harry and his rumored plans, Ms Elser feels “he doesn’t seem even remotely interested in any of that (from afar anyway).”

“He may or may not end up making some new Netflix series about the conservation in Africa, an outing whose worthiness would only be outweighed by how soporific and predictable it would all be.”

At the end of the day, “The duke’s ambitions in life would seem to be limited to a) doing charity, b) somehow earning enough money to keep their bodyguards fed and watered and c) finally getting to a higher level in Fortnite. That’s it. The end.”

“Never once has it looked like, deep down, the 39-year-old (as of Friday) has been secretly hankering to be asked to present an Academy Award or to be invited to grace the Met Ball or ever go anywhere that might involve making small talk with Timothée Chalamet,” she also added before signing off.