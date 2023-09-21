Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s PDA is a ‘deliberate rebuttle’

 
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Thursday, September 21, 2023

Experts believe the PDA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed during the Invictus Games was ‘more a deliberate rebuttal than anything else.

Insights into this have been presented by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She shed light into everything, during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

She even pointed out how, “Whether deliberately or not, the Sussex’s flurry of PDAs clearly serves as a rebuttal to the recent, widespread speculation of trouble in paradise.”

The expert also pointed out how, “after months of frenzied speculation about the state of their marriage, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have enjoyed a PDA-filled day at the Invictus Games in Germany.”

For those unversed, this has happened after months of speculation and rumors that went wild, and it all started after Meghan Markle was spotted without her engagement ring.

The cuddling session in question occurred while the couple was watching the wheelchair volleyball competition, last Thursday at the Invictus Games, in Germany. 

