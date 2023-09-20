Lionsgate drops thrilling trailer for ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’

file footage

Lionsgate has dropped for the latest installment in the popular Hunger Games franchise, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, taking fans back to Panem.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is a prequel to the original The Hunger Games trilogy, set 64 years before those events.

It offers a deeper look into the life of Coriolanus Snow (played by Tom Blyth), who, at the age of 18, has not yet become the tyrant viewers would later come to know. Instead, he is the last hope of the Snow family in salvaging their tarnished reputation in post-war Capitol.

With the 10th annual Hunger Games approaching, Coriolanus has the chance to prove his worth as a mentor. Unexpectedly, he is paired with Lucy Gray Baird (played by Rachel Zegler), the female tribute from District 12.

As they prepare and the games commence, young Coriolanus becomes as enchanted by Lucy Gray as the rest of Panem, and they may have an opportunity to change their fate.

This movie adaptation of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is based on the prequel novel by Suzanne Collins, the author of the bestselling trilogy.

The novel was originally published in May 2020, and the movie adaptation was greenlit a month before the book's official release. The screenplay was written by Michael Lesslie, with an earlier draft by Michael Arndt.

Francis Lawrence, a veteran of the franchise, returns as the director and producer of the prequel. Suzanne Collins serves as an executive producer alongside Jim Miller and Tim Palen, while Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson are producers.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to be released in theaters on November 17.