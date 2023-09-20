Keanu Reeves on 'John Wick': 'I cannot do this again'

After multiple grueling John Wick shoots, Keanu Reeves has only one wish: End his character.

Talking to Collider, the producer Basil Iwanyk revealed that the 59-year-old wanted to be ‘definitively killed off’ in Chapter 4, which netted $426.5 million globally.

Despite, the trigger-happy hero seemingly met his end at the recent film’s cliffhanger, the producer teased, “There’s a “10 percent little opening” that he would.”

He continued, “After the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th movie, making these films is so exhausting, and it destroys Keanu, physically and emotionally,” adding, “By the end, he’s always like, ‘I can’t do this again,’ and we agree with him. The guy is just a shell of himself because he just goes off and goes for it.”

Gushing over his bond with the gun-fu franchise: “We all want another ‘John Wick.’ We don’t know what it looks like and when it will happen, but we love each other, and we love this world. It’s gonna be all hands to try to figure it out. Have we figured it out? No. And if we can’t figure it out, will there be one? No, of course not. No one is gonna try to just jam it for the sake of jamming it.”