 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Keanu Reeves on 'John Wick': 'I cannot do this again'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Keanu Reeves on John Wick: I cannot do this again
Keanu Reeves on 'John Wick': 'I cannot do this again'

After multiple grueling John Wick shoots, Keanu Reeves has only one wish: End his character.

Talking to Collider, the producer Basil Iwanyk revealed that the 59-year-old wanted to be ‘definitively killed off’ in Chapter 4, which netted $426.5 million globally.

Despite, the trigger-happy hero seemingly met his end at the recent film’s cliffhanger, the producer teased, “There’s a “10 percent little opening” that he would.”

He continued, “After the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th movie, making these films is so exhausting, and it destroys Keanu, physically and emotionally,” adding, “By the end, he’s always like, ‘I can’t do this again,’ and we agree with him. The guy is just a shell of himself because he just goes off and goes for it.”

Gushing over his bond with the gun-fu franchise: “We all want another ‘John Wick.’ We don’t know what it looks like and when it will happen, but we love each other, and we love this world. It’s gonna be all hands to try to figure it out. Have we figured it out? No. And if we can’t figure it out, will there be one? No, of course not. No one is gonna try to just jam it for the sake of jamming it.”

More From Entertainment:

Travis Kelce shares his dating preferences amid Taylor Swift romance rumors

Travis Kelce shares his dating preferences amid Taylor Swift romance rumors
Hollywood stars unite for common cause: Find out here

Hollywood stars unite for common cause: Find out here

Prince William urged to steer clear of Bill Gates

Prince William urged to steer clear of Bill Gates

Prince William preempts criticism on US visit with clever move

Prince William preempts criticism on US visit with clever move

Sofía Vergara calls 2023 ‘interesting year’ amid Joe Manganiello divorce

Sofía Vergara calls 2023 ‘interesting year’ amid Joe Manganiello divorce
‘Meghan Markle’s ‘overpaid’ with a ‘lack’ of talent

‘Meghan Markle’s ‘overpaid’ with a ‘lack’ of talent
Gigi Hadid celebrates daughter's birthday without Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid celebrates daughter's birthday without Zayn Malik
Jason Kelce CONFIRMS Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift romance: ‘100 percent true’

Jason Kelce CONFIRMS Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift romance: ‘100 percent true’
Lionsgate drops thrilling trailer for ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ video

Lionsgate drops thrilling trailer for ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’

Prince William ends US visit to stand in for King Charles video

Prince William ends US visit to stand in for King Charles
Matthew McConaughey and Jason Bateman remember one silly incident

Matthew McConaughey and Jason Bateman remember one silly incident

Russell Brand's future at YouTube out of danger?

Russell Brand's future at YouTube out of danger?