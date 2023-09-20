Prince William preempts criticism on US visit with clever move

Prince William preempts criticism on US visit with a clever move

Prince William's PR team has exercised caution while sharing his picture with Bill Gates.

The Prince of Wales met with the billionaire during his visit to the US for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit where he unveiled this year's finalists for the award he launched in 2020 to help find solutions to major environmental problems.

William's activities in the US including his meetings with the UN Secretary General, Bill Gates others were touted as his evolution as a global statesman by his aides before the Prince of Wales undertook the visit.

Before his visit, the future King's team was mocked for publicizing his encounters with the UN chief, and representatives from Ecuador and Vanuatu as his evolution as a global statesman.



A look at the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shows that William took special care of how his visit and encounters with the world leaders are shown.

A carousel of images posted on Instagram contained multiple pictures of Prince William.

To dispel the notion that the royal was boasting about rubbing shoulders with the Microsoft founder, the order of the photos in the carousel pushed the Prince's photo with Gates to number two.

The choice of photos and the order in which they were shared on social media show that the Prince of Wales is learning how to preempt criticism.





