 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Travis Kelce shares his dating preferences amid Taylor Swift romance rumors

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Travis Kelce considers high-maintenance women a major red flag
Travis Kelce considers 'high-maintenance' women a major red flag 

Travis Kelce has a clear understanding of his preferences when it comes to a partner, and he’s sharing them with excited fans amid Taylor Swift romance rumors.

The NFL star candidly shared with listeners on Kristin Cavallari's Let's Be Honest podcast that he considers "high-maintenance" women to be a significant red flag for him.

“I’m out the door. I’ve never been a part of that,” he said of dating people who are not “grounded.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end added, “If you’re arrogant or you think you’re snooty or higher or above people, that’s the biggest turnoff for me.”

He explained, “I feel like you’ve really got to know somebody to take that step and really be committed and be in full throttle. I can’t just meet somebody and automatically think that forever is just a day away.

“I think that’s too much and I’m setting myself up for failure,” Travis continued. “I think it takes quite a bit of time for somebody to really get to know somebody and really get to find that affection and love.”

The two-time Super Bowl champ thinks “the stars will align” when it comes to finding the one.

“I like to believe that all that stuff will come genuine and natural, and I won’t have to think about getting into that part of my life ahead of time,” he said. “That’s what I’m banking on.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle is ‘plotting’ something massive in the US

Meghan Markle is ‘plotting’ something massive in the US
'Kanye West is one of the most creative people in the world'

'Kanye West is one of the most creative people in the world'
Meghan Markle looks like the ‘Duchess of Drab’

Meghan Markle looks like the ‘Duchess of Drab’
Probe into Russell Brand´s 2008 departure defended by BBC head

Probe into Russell Brand´s 2008 departure defended by BBC head
Meghan Markle’s mediocre display blasted: ‘Colour blind or what?’

Meghan Markle’s mediocre display blasted: ‘Colour blind or what?’
Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr: Party pals of YEARS now linking up

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr: Party pals of YEARS now linking up

Meghan Markle needs to ‘mute herself’ and ‘play agreeable second fiddle’

Meghan Markle needs to ‘mute herself’ and ‘play agreeable second fiddle’
Prince Harry looks like a ‘man unamused’ posing for cameras

Prince Harry looks like a ‘man unamused’ posing for cameras
Hollywood stars unite for common cause: Find out here

Hollywood stars unite for common cause: Find out here

Prince William urged to steer clear of Bill Gates

Prince William urged to steer clear of Bill Gates

Prince William preempts criticism on US visit with clever move

Prince William preempts criticism on US visit with clever move

Sofía Vergara calls 2023 ‘interesting year’ amid Joe Manganiello divorce

Sofía Vergara calls 2023 ‘interesting year’ amid Joe Manganiello divorce