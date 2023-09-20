Travis Kelce shares his dating preferences amid Taylor Swift romance rumors

Travis Kelce considers 'high-maintenance' women a major red flag

Travis Kelce has a clear understanding of his preferences when it comes to a partner, and he’s sharing them with excited fans amid Taylor Swift romance rumors.

The NFL star candidly shared with listeners on Kristin Cavallari's Let's Be Honest podcast that he considers "high-maintenance" women to be a significant red flag for him.

“I’m out the door. I’ve never been a part of that,” he said of dating people who are not “grounded.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end added, “If you’re arrogant or you think you’re snooty or higher or above people, that’s the biggest turnoff for me.”

He explained, “I feel like you’ve really got to know somebody to take that step and really be committed and be in full throttle. I can’t just meet somebody and automatically think that forever is just a day away.

“I think that’s too much and I’m setting myself up for failure,” Travis continued. “I think it takes quite a bit of time for somebody to really get to know somebody and really get to find that affection and love.”

The two-time Super Bowl champ thinks “the stars will align” when it comes to finding the one.

“I like to believe that all that stuff will come genuine and natural, and I won’t have to think about getting into that part of my life ahead of time,” he said. “That’s what I’m banking on.”