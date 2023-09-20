 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

After legal battle with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard makes acting return

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

After legal battle with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard makes acting return

Amber Heard is making her acting return after a long legal battle with her former husband Johnny Depp.

 The"Aquaman" star has been seen in the first trailer for "In the Fire" which was released on Wednesday.

The trailer shows Heard as an American psychiatrist who travels to Colombia to assess a troubled child who locals have come to believe is possessed by the Devil.

"The film is a meditation on the almost supernatural powers of love told through a strong-willed and independent woman at the turn of the 20th century," Amber Heard said in a statement issued before the actors' strike. 

"I feel honored to be part of this labor of love and to be the lead in  Conor Allyn’s vision," she said while mentioning the movie director's name. 

"I feel lucky to be surrounded by such an amazing cast. They’re as dedicated and magical as the characters they play."

 In June, Amber Heard filed to appeal a Virginia jury's decision that she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp when she claimed in a newspaper opinion piece that she was a survivor of sexual violence, according to court documents.

Heard's legal team submitted the appeal notice to the Virginia Court of Appeals, seeking to overturn the lower court's June 1 ruling.

After a six-week televised trial, a seven-person jury concluded that Heard defamed Depp, and the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star was awarded $10.35 million in damages. The jury also determined that Heard was defamed, awarding her $2 million


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry wants ‘bodyguards fed, watered’ while Meghan Markle’s ‘Hollywood frenzy’

Prince Harry wants ‘bodyguards fed, watered’ while Meghan Markle’s ‘Hollywood frenzy’
Kate Middleton dodger 'flirtatious attempts' from men in Somerset video

Kate Middleton dodger 'flirtatious attempts' from men in Somerset
Tom Hanks is up for anything to fly into space

Tom Hanks is up for anything to fly into space
Meghan Markle is ‘plotting’ something massive in the US

Meghan Markle is ‘plotting’ something massive in the US
Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden extends olive branch to Kanye West?

Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden extends olive branch to Kanye West?
Meghan Markle looks like the ‘Duchess of Drab’

Meghan Markle looks like the ‘Duchess of Drab’
Probe into Russell Brand´s 2008 departure defended by BBC head

Probe into Russell Brand´s 2008 departure defended by BBC head
Meghan Markle’s mediocre display blasted: ‘Colour blind or what?’

Meghan Markle’s mediocre display blasted: ‘Colour blind or what?’
Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr: Party pals of YEARS now linking up

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr: Party pals of YEARS now linking up

Meghan Markle needs to ‘mute herself’ and ‘play agreeable second fiddle’

Meghan Markle needs to ‘mute herself’ and ‘play agreeable second fiddle’
Prince Harry looks like a ‘man unamused’ posing for cameras

Prince Harry looks like a ‘man unamused’ posing for cameras
Travis Kelce shares his dating preferences amid Taylor Swift romance rumors

Travis Kelce shares his dating preferences amid Taylor Swift romance rumors