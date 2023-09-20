After legal battle with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard makes acting return

Amber Heard is making her acting return after a long legal battle with her former husband Johnny Depp.

The"Aquaman" star has been seen in the first trailer for "In the Fire" which was released on Wednesday.

The trailer shows Heard as an American psychiatrist who travels to Colombia to assess a troubled child who locals have come to believe is possessed by the Devil.

"The film is a meditation on the almost supernatural powers of love told through a strong-willed and independent woman at the turn of the 20th century," Amber Heard said in a statement issued before the actors' strike.

"I feel honored to be part of this labor of love and to be the lead in Conor Allyn’s vision," she said while mentioning the movie director's name.

"I feel lucky to be surrounded by such an amazing cast. They’re as dedicated and magical as the characters they play."

In June, Amber Heard filed to appeal a Virginia jury's decision that she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp when she claimed in a newspaper opinion piece that she was a survivor of sexual violence, according to court documents.



Heard's legal team submitted the appeal notice to the Virginia Court of Appeals, seeking to overturn the lower court's June 1 ruling.



After a six-week televised trial, a seven-person jury concluded that Heard defamed Depp, and the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star was awarded $10.35 million in damages. The jury also determined that Heard was defamed, awarding her $2 million





