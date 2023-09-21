Kate Middleton dodger 'flirtatious attempts' from men in Somerset

Kate Middleton conveniently turned down flirtatious attempts from men during her recent public appearance.



The Princess of Wales, who went to the Royal Navy air base in Somerset, gained the attention of many followers, including men who tried to win her over.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton noticed the public gestures and commented : "Kate tried on the lifejacket, and she looked like she was really enjoying herself. She was showing lots of genuine laughter, and they seemed to be loving spending time with her. Some of the guys gave a few flirtatious signals here and there.

"Kate didn't respond - she was polite and friendly but respectful of William. We saw her really letting go. She looked relaxed as her shoulders were down, and had lots of natural interaction with the staff."

The expert continued: "She wasn't phased by William not being there. There's a very similar trait between Charles and Camilla and William and Kate - in that both the men lose a bit of their confidence when their partners aren't by their sides. Whereas Camilla and Kate show they are strong and independent on their own.

