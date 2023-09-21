Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'rubbish' separation rumours unearthed by pal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stronger than ever, despite rumours suggesting otherwise.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who made headlines in the past few months with their alleged rift, are growing on their relationship.

Friends of the couple tell Page Six: "It’s literally made up."

He explained: "I think it's rubbish and it's deliberately put out there as a kind of black ops operation."

Meanwhile, author Clive Irving tells Page Six: "I don't think they give a s*** actually. They've got very tough skins now."

Responding to the conjecture, netizens were quick to pour in their support for the couple.

One fan wrote on X: "You're wasting your time with this idea. You'll never see a divorce between Harry and Meghan."

Another insisted that they are "still a strong couple"