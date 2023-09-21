Prince William tried to impress Kate by 'cooking fancy dinners

Prince William and Kate Middleton once touched upon their feelings for one another.



Speaking about their first meeting, Kate recalled feeling ‘bright red.’

"I actually think I went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off, feeling very shy."

Meanwhile, Prince William added: "When I first met Kate, I knew there was something very special about her. I knew there was possibly something that I wanted to explore there."

William then revealed how he tried to impress his to-be wife.

"I was trying to cook these amazing fancy dinners," he told Press Association. "[But] what would happen was I would burn something, something would overspill, something would catch on fire. She would be sitting in the background trying to help and basically taking control of the whole situation."