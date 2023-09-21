King Charles says 'La Vien Rose' is his 'favourite song' during France speech

King Charles has fondly spoken about England’s diplomatic relationship with France over his first official tour.

The 74-year-old, who was accompanied by Queen Camilla to Bordeaux and Paris, made a speech inside the fabled Hall of Mirrors.

Speaking to the 160 guests in attendance, he said: “My parents’ first official visit together was to France in 1948, shortly after their wedding.

"By all accounts, they made quite a splash, dancing till the early hours at the glamourous Chez Carrere in the Rue Pierre Charron, serenaded by Edith Piaf. I suspect it may have left an indelible impression on me, even six months before I was born - La Vie en Rose is one of my favourite songs to this day!”

The King added: “The connections between our people are myriad, and represent the lifeblood of our Entente Cordiale, which was inspired by my great-great-grandfather, King Edward VII.

"As we look ahead to the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale in 2024, it is incumbent upon us all to reinvigorate our friendship to ensure it is fit for the challenges of this, the 21st century,” concluded His Majesty.