Ariana Grande's divorce demands from Dalton Gomez leaked

In a recent development, pop icon Ariana Grande has initiated divorce proceedings from her husband, Dalton Gomez, following their two-year marriage due to 'irreconcilable differences'. As per the court documents

According to court documents seen by E! News, their date of separation was confirmed as February 20, 2023 and Ariana Grande has laid out her requests amid the divorce proceedings.

The singer, who is estimated to be worth a staggering $240 million, has requested spousal support and property settlement in accordance with the prenuptial agreement they had in place.

Additionally, she has asked for the allocation of 'miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects' stemming from their time together, as well as "earnings and accumulations of petitioner before marriage, during marriage, and from and after the date of separation."

TMZ insiders have revealed that Ariana and Dalton have managed to work out the details of their divorce amicably before heading to the courthouse. It is expected that Ariana will provide Dalton with a financial settlement as per their prenup, officially dissolving their marriage.

The source also noted that the couple took their time to carefully review and settle the details, explaining the delay between their separation and the divorce filing.

The divorce announcement comes after Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's separation became public knowledge in July. At that time, a source had shared that they decided to part ways mutually and expressed their desire to remain best friends.

Despite the end of their marriage, insiders continue to emphasize the mutual respect and care exhibited by Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez throughout the entire divorce process.