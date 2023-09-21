Meghan Markle no longer ‘hogging’ the spotlight: ‘What about Duchess Difficult’

Meghan Markle’s time in Germany has just come under the microscope, after experts began noticing the shocking shift.

Claims about this have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke it all down in her piece for News.com.au.

The piece references the Duchess’ background act at the Invictus Games with Prince Harry.

For those unversed, the only solo speech or moment the Duchess had during the entire event was her speech, in which she apologized for being late.

So much so that Ms Elser believes, “No one could repeat the oft-heard claim that Meghan was once more trying to hog the spotlight.”

“Instead, she quietly ducked into Germany on Tuesday and made a quick transition from the plane to a reception, where she delivered a short, charming speech which included a sheepish ‘sorry’ for her tardiness.”

According to the expert, “It was a well-watched arrival after plenty of speculation about her plans – but the main message pushed out to the media by Sussex ‘sources’ as it all unfolded?”

Meghan travelled ‘without a stylist and did her own hair and makeup’, and got herself ready in a $220 Banana Republic outfit in ‘just over an hour’.”

“Duchess Difficult? The Diva Duchess? Not this time!” the expert even went as far as to say this before signing off from the conversation.