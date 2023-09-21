 
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Prince Harry’s ‘ceasefire’ with ‘favorite sparring partner’ comes to an end

Royal experts have just pointed out how Prince Harry's best 'sparring partner’ comes to an end

Revelations such as these have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke down all these thoughts in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In this piece the expert pointed out just how important the Invictus Games are, and said, “The Games have always served as something of a ceasefire between the couple and their favourite sparring partner, the press – where all focus is on Harry, doing what Harry undoubtedly does best: fronting the competition he founded, supporting servicemen and women, and relaxing into the cheekiest version of himself.”

“You can see it on his face – this is where he’s at his happiest. He’s said it himself, multiple times,” Ms Elser also noted in the middle of her piece.

She even went as far as to add, “During the week-long sports extravaganza, people who may have teetered (rather dramatically) in their support of the once-rock star royal are reminded of exactly why we all once loved him.”

“But en route to Dusseldorf, the start of the Games was almost overshadowed by another wave of headlines about Harry’s rift with his family, as it became blindingly obvious they had no intention of even inviting him over for a cup of tea during his stopover in London.”

