Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas divorce drama takes ugly turn: Read deets

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's estranged divorce is moving towards to an ugly legal battle as the former has sued ex-partner to hand over their two daughters to her in England.

Filing the lawsuit in a Manhattan court, the Game of Thrones star requesting to secure “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained,” Page Six reported.

In the documents, the 27-year-old alleges that the pair previously decided to move “permanently” to England, noting, "the parties were both excited for the family’s move to England.”

Meanwhile, the X-men star focused on her work commitments and “hesitantly” agreed to have their daughters travel with the 34, who was also on the tour with his brothers.

“The children would then at least be able to spend some time during the day with one of their parents until the Mother finished her filming commitments,” the documents state, stressing it would be a “temporary arrangement.”

In the midst, the lovebird romance ran out of its life as they decided to call it quits, which the documents called “happened very suddenly” following an argument on Aug. 15, 2023.

Now, Sophie is accusing the Hesitate crooner of obstructing their kids' travel to England by withholding their passports.

“The Father has possession of the children’s passports,” the documents claiming, “He refuses to return the passports to the Mother and refuses to send the children home to England with the Mother.”

Moreover, Sophie’s lawsuit was prompted after Joe’s lawyer confirmed on Sept. 19 that he was in no mood to hand over the custody of their daughters to her.