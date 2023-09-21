 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

50 Cent reacts to Eminem's remarks about him

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 21, 2023

50 Cent reacts to Eminems remarks about him

Rapper 50 Cent on Thursday reacted to Eminem's sweet gesture towards him.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper shared a screenshot of Em's remarks about him published recently by the media.

In the headline of the news article, the "Lose Yourself" rapper said, "50 Cent is one of the best friends I've ever known."

"That's my guy. You know the vibes we don't switch over here," wrote 50 Cent while reacting to his pal's views about him.

Slim Shady's remarks came after the duo performed in his hometown of Detroit.

Eminem's daughter, Haile Jade, was also among thousands of people who attended the show. 

50 Cent reacts to Eminems remarks about him


More From Entertainment:

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas divorce drama takes ugly turn: Read deets

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas divorce drama takes ugly turn: Read deets
Michael Jackson's son spills beans on in-home exotic zoo: 'My dad loved animals'

Michael Jackson's son spills beans on in-home exotic zoo: 'My dad loved animals'
Elon Musk dismisses criticism over Russel Brand

Elon Musk dismisses criticism over Russel Brand

Jennifer Lopez ‘hates’ being a ‘full-time housewife’: ‘Ben Affleck can’t handle it’

Jennifer Lopez ‘hates’ being a ‘full-time housewife’: ‘Ben Affleck can’t handle it’
Chris Evans once dropped epic takedown on Piers Morgan's 'misogynistic' views

Chris Evans once dropped epic takedown on Piers Morgan's 'misogynistic' views

Swifties blast Elon Musk for business advice: 'He is desperate'

Swifties blast Elon Musk for business advice: 'He is desperate'
London exhibition entrance at academy with royal connection gets mixed reviews

London exhibition entrance at academy with royal connection gets mixed reviews

King Charles wins standing ovation from French lawmakers

King Charles wins standing ovation from French lawmakers
Meghan Markle simply ‘won’t cut it anymore’: ‘She’s been quietly scrubbed’ video

Meghan Markle simply ‘won’t cut it anymore’: ‘She’s been quietly scrubbed’
Fans react to Kim Kardashian's 'American Horror Story' debut: 'Why is she on this'?

Fans react to Kim Kardashian's 'American Horror Story' debut: 'Why is she on this'?

Meghan Markle simply cannot ‘survive another year’ video

Meghan Markle simply cannot ‘survive another year’
Kim Kardashian's sassy publicist debut steals the spotlight in 'AHS: Delicate'

Kim Kardashian's sassy publicist debut steals the spotlight in 'AHS: Delicate'