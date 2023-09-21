50 Cent reacts to Eminem's remarks about him

Rapper 50 Cent on Thursday reacted to Eminem's sweet gesture towards him.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper shared a screenshot of Em's remarks about him published recently by the media.

In the headline of the news article, the "Lose Yourself" rapper said, "50 Cent is one of the best friends I've ever known."



"That's my guy. You know the vibes we don't switch over here," wrote 50 Cent while reacting to his pal's views about him.

Slim Shady's remarks came after the duo performed in his hometown of Detroit.

Eminem's daughter, Haile Jade, was also among thousands of people who attended the show.



