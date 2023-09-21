 
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Sophie Turner 'did not know' about Joe Jonas divorce, 'found from media': Court docs

Thursday, September 21, 2023

Sophie Turner has reportedly sued Joe Jonas for the wrongful possession for their kids.

The British actress has gone to the court to get her children back from the American singer, claiming her ex-husband refuses to bring the babies back to their new home in England.

In her documents to court, the Game of Thrones star also reveals how she only got to know about her divorce through media.

"The actress claims that the marriage breakdown 'happened very suddenly' as a result of an argument on August 15. By September 1, Joe filed for divorce and Sophie claims she was not informed prior. In fact, the new court documents assert that she found out 'from the media' four days later," notes Mirror.co.uk.

Further in her court documents, Sophie requests "immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained".

Ahead of the split, both estranged partners had plans of permanently moving from Miami to London.

"[Joe and Sophie] were both excited for the family’s move to England," adds the paperwork.

