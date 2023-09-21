Kate Middleton is 'Lionel Messi' in showing people she is 'interested'

Kate Middleton has seemingly won the hearts of her admirers with her immaculate listening skills.

The Princess of Wales is lauded for her ability to interact with people by making them feel incredible.

Writing for news.com.au, expert Kinsey Schofield says: "If there is one thing that Kate, the Princess of Wales has mastered with incredible aplomb it is her listening face."



"Never once has she ever been caught looking like she is bored or her attention has drifted. There is no debate – the princess is the Lionel Messi of looking, and being, interested in other people."



Schofield then compared her to Meghan Markle, who usually seems self-absorbed.

"If we look at Kate and Meghan right now, the former has built and grown her image and role over the course of a ten years plus while Meghan jumped from guise to role to cause like someone throwing things at a wall to see what sticks," Schofield continued.



"What this all looks like is that Meghan is still casting around to find a public image slash persona that 'fits,' if you will, after a year that has seen her favourability numbers spectacularly tank on both sides of the Atlantic," she noted.