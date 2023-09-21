 
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas lied to their fans?

Thursday, September 21, 2023

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas lied to their fans?

A feud between Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas over the custody of their children has shown that the couple lied in their joint statement issued at the time of their split.

Only a few days after the couple said they "have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage", Sophie sued the singer for the return of their two young children to England, saying in the filing Jonas would not turn over the kids' passports. 

The court documents, filed Thursday in the Southern District of New York, said the couple’s children, born in 2020 and 2022, have been wrongfully retained in New York City since Sept. 20 from “their habitual residence” in England. 


Joe Jonas has denied Sophie Turner's allegations that he he has 'abducted' their kids.

