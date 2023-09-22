 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner's lock screen features wholesome selfie with beau Timothée Chalamet

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 22, 2023

Kylie Jenners lock screen features wholesome selfie with beau Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner's lock screen features wholesome selfie with beau Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner is yet to make her relationship official with Timothée Chalamet, but a recent revelation is all the confirmation fans needed.

The 26-year-old model was spotted at Prada’s Milan fashion week show where Elle Mexico got a peek of her phone’s lock screen which turned out to be a candid close up of her and Timothée's face.

Just a day before, a source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Kylie is starting to “feeling secure” in her six-month relationship with Timothée.

The source added: “She [Kylie] feels ready to go public now because she is confident about her romance with Timothée. She feels like she can be herself with him and really likes that.”

“They also connect on a deep level,” the insider shared more, “Timothée is also a family man and they relate to each other about that. Kylie’s friends and family think he is great and love seeing her happy.”

TMZ also asked Timothée about Kylie but he ignored all the questions yet still made news for the smile he couldn’t hide hearing about the model.


More From Entertainment:

Joe Jonas' chances of winning ‘misleading’ Sophie Turner lawsuit laid bare

Joe Jonas' chances of winning ‘misleading’ Sophie Turner lawsuit laid bare
Sophie Turner discloses details of fight with Joe Jonas prior divorce

Sophie Turner discloses details of fight with Joe Jonas prior divorce
Taylor Swift files trademark application for 'Swiftmas' with USPTO

Taylor Swift files trademark application for 'Swiftmas' with USPTO
Britney Spears' 2002 movie 'Crossroads' to return to theatres in October video

Britney Spears' 2002 movie 'Crossroads' to return to theatres in October
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'visibly' apart on 'awful lot of days'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'visibly' apart on 'awful lot of days'
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner to attend 'Parenting Classes' amid messy divorce drama

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner to attend 'Parenting Classes' amid messy divorce drama
Katie Price throws shade at ex-husband Peter Andre in latest podcast episode video

Katie Price throws shade at ex-husband Peter Andre in latest podcast episode
King Charles, French President have 'archaic' way of showing love to wives

King Charles, French President have 'archaic' way of showing love to wives
Prince Harry wants to 'compromise', 'forever hopes' for call from William

Prince Harry wants to 'compromise', 'forever hopes' for call from William
Sophie Turner enjoys quality time with daughter Willa hours after suing Joe

Sophie Turner enjoys quality time with daughter Willa hours after suing Joe
Zayn Malik's heartfelt birthday tribute to daughter Khai melts hearts video

Zayn Malik's heartfelt birthday tribute to daughter Khai melts hearts

Rita Wilson takes fans on a trip down memory lane with vintage 80s photo

Rita Wilson takes fans on a trip down memory lane with vintage 80s photo