Prince William focuses on being the next King, leaves behind Royal family drama

File Footage

William, the Prince of Wales, has finally left the Royal drama involving his younger brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, behind to focus on his career.



Prince William seems to have gotten over Harry, the Duke of Sussex, as he focuses all his energies on being the next heir to the British throne, claimed expert Angela Levin.

In a chat with GB News, the royal expert said William, who marked 1-year anniversary of his role as Prince of Wales recently, has planned his agendas what charitable causes he will champion.

Speaking of the future king, Angela said, "I think that he feels that he's got over Harry. It's decided. There's a line drawn under it. It's quite obvious, and he's moving on, and he's doing extremely well.”

"He's got charisma, and he's charming, and the thing that I really think is important with him is that he wants to help people,” she added.

“William listens. Not like Harry and Meghan, who give lectures on how everybody has to be. He listens to them and asks if he can help, and then he does go and do the help.”

Dishing on his recent visit to New York, Angela said, "You can see a man who's happy in his own skin, which is also a great achievement from his own childhood.”

“And I think that he, you know, he really understands that his father is letting him do what he wants in his preparation to be an heir.

"He's not telling him what he wants to do for him, but they happen to have the same feelings," the royal biographer observed.

"And so it gives him strength. And he's also got the mischief [in] his eye, which he doesn't mind that, you know, jumping in the river and trying to find the crustaceans that are there."