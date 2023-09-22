 
Friday, September 22, 2023
Travis Kelce reveals back story behind Taylor Swift attending his game

Friday, September 22, 2023

Travis Kelce addressed rumors of him dating Taylor Swift, and if he really invited her to one of his games. 

The NFL star recently appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and addressed the rumors of him dating the 33-year-old popstar.

“I told her ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock a stage at Arrowhead and we can see which ones are a little more lit,” said Travis, referencing NFL's home stadium.

Pat also asked him if the rumors about his “possible romance” with the Anti-Hero hitmaker annoy him. “No, it’s life, baby,” he replied. “I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court,” he replied.

The Super Bowl champion says he "finds it hilarious how much traction this story is getting." 

“No one knows what's going on, especially when you’ve got Jason Kelce on live television telling people both sides,” he said, hinting towards his brother who addressed the rumors openly.

The breezy interview comes after Jason jokingly confirmed that his 33-year-old brother is dating Taylor. 

