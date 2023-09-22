Kanye West’s living arrangements exposed: ‘So dangerous guards want out’

Kanye West has just managed to get a lawsuit filed against him for wrongful termination after his lavish Malibu mansion was branded a worker hazard.

For those unversed the property is valued at around $57 million, and was completely gutted after the actor purchased it in September of 2021.

Since then, guards for the compound raised concerns of safety and one found himself terminated as a result.

During his time in Kanye’s employ, the guard in question, Tony Saxton was asked to bring large generators into the living quarters.

However, he raised safety fears and “expressed concerns about the extreme danger of such actions.”

Kanye on the other hand responded to his worries by saying that he would be “considered an enemy if he did not comply” and eventually told Saxton to “get the hell out.”

All of this caused Kanye to find himself on the receiving end of a lawsuit, during his Italian adventures.

The lawsuit has been filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court on September 13th.

According to a report by The US Sun, the lawsuit also brought to light other orders that included stripping Kanye’s home of windows and electricity.