Friday, September 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sophie Turner enjoys ANOTHER party with Taylor Swift amid ‘messy’ divorce

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 22, 2023

Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift step out to party with gal pals once again amid Sophie's divorce from Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner is enjoying nights out with several friends, including Taylor Swift – in New York City amid her ongoing divorce from Joe Jonas.

Sophie was seen carrying a colorfully checkered Louis Vuitton purse, which she also used to cover her face, as she stepped out with Taylor on their second outing of the week.

The Joan star kept it chic yet casual with a white T-shirt, a gray maxi skirt, and red satin ballet flats.

Having recently filed for the custody of her two daughters, the Game of Thrones alum didn’t appear to have the messy divorce on her mind as she entered the luxury Hotel Barriere Fouquet.

Meanwhile, her Grammy-winning pal, who also dated Joe for a few months in 2008, rocked a tight black off-the-shoulder top with brown trousers and a black leather belt.

For their previous outing, the pals were said to have enjoyed “martinis and caviar bumps” at the trendy celeb haunt Temple Bar.

The party, which lasted up to 2 AM, “cheered up” Sophie, as per People Magazine.

“They were normal. Completely normal. Everyone was all excited, but they were normal,” a source told the publication.

“Sophie seemed to be enjoying the night.”

