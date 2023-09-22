 
Friday, September 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle is a ‘degree wife’ to Prince Harry: ‘Won’t stay for long’

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 22, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage has become yet another topic of converastion among experts.

Claims about this have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She shed light on things in her piece for News.com.au.

This piece addresses the couple’s marriage and talks of the past ultimatums their marriage suffered.

The most notable was Meghan Markle’s nickname as the ‘degree wife’ who would leave the royal within three years.

In the eyes of Ms Elser, “of late, it started to look a scotch like this snappish sobriquet could be borne out.”

Because “after five years of marriage, equivalent to undergraduate degree plus a masters tacked on, chatter grew and grew that the marriage of the duchess and her other half, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex’s was on the rocks.”

This was around the same time that “Meghan had stopped wearing her engagement and eternity rings, the couple were no longer popping up à deux practising their slightly sickly constant hand-holding and she did not turn up by his side, either for King Charles’ coronation or when he emotionally gave evidence in his case against the Mirror.”

“Nor did she travel with him when he returned to the UK for the WellChild Awards last week nor was she with him for the kick-off of the Invictus Games in Germany this weekend, though it has been reported that she will fly in for a few days at the Games in the lead up to the closing ceremony.”

Thus “in the background, the ominous music quietly swelled” until fans got graced with the verdict and learned that “they are going their different ways” but only career-wise, Ms Elser also said before signing off from the chat. 

