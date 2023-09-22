 
Friday, September 22, 2023
Meghan Markle will always be a ‘buy one get one free deal’ with Prince Harry

Experts have just reduced Meghan Markle to being a ‘buy one get one free deal’ that comes alongside her husband Prince Harry.

Revelations about this have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She shed light on everything in her piece for News.com.au.

This piece reads, “Brand Sussex – the sum that was for so long so much greater than their parts; the buy-one-get-one-free that was the duke and duchess; the permanent twofer; his yin to her yang – is looking like it’s no more.”

In the eyes of Ms Elser, the couple are “pursuing this strategy” because they intend to work on ‘undoing the damage’ of last year.

She also referenced a piece from Alison Boshoff who recently penned a piece for the Daily Mail and said, “What is actually happening is they are trying now to undo the damage they did with the Harry & Meghan documentary and Spare, which made them into a toxic couple.”

“The first way to do that is to allow Meghan to get away from the victim narrative and away from Harry so people can see who she is.”

“It is more about brand separation as opposed to personal separation,” Ms Boshoff also said,

Ms Elser, on the other hand, thinks “it sound(s) curiously like the duchess is essentially dumping her husband, professionally-speaking.”

“The obvious question here is, if we take Ede at face value, how might Harry feel about getting the career flick?”

