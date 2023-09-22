 
Friday, September 22, 2023
Prince Harry is ‘nothing more’ than a ‘lemon’: ‘Less shiny or exciting’

Friday, September 22, 2023

Royal experts have just compared Prince Harry to that or an ‘utter lemon’.

These allegations have been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She shed light into everything, during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

She began the converastion off by saying, “Harry’s prospects are much less shiny and exciting” when compared to Meghan Markle who has signed on with WME and boasts 127,000 followers on an Instagram account that isn’t even active yet.

On the flip side, Prince Harry “has exactly zero new projects that have been confirmed or greenlit.”

Not to mention, “He has never managed to get a podcast off the ground”.

The expert also referenced Prince Harry’s title at BetterUp given how many of its workers believe “the juice isn’t worth the squeeze.”

This led Ms Elser to conclude her piece by branding Prince Harry a ‘a bit of a lemon’.

