Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ trailer promises intense drama and HUGE cash prize

Netflix has dropped the thrilling trailer for it’s highly-anticipated Squid Game-inspired reality competition, Squid Game: The Challenge.

The game will have the highest prize money ever in a reality show, which is $4.56M. The chilling trailer shows 456 contestants in a wide range of games based on Netflix’s most-watched show to date.

As they compete for the colossal $4.56M prize, contestants will come across challenges inspired from the show, and some “surprise” games which will make the show evermore thrilling.

As thrilling as it can be, the reality version of the hit Korean show, which will premiere on November 22, “isn’t a matter of life or death,” per the official logline.

“456 players will compete to win $4.56 million, the largest cash prize in reality television history,” reads the logline. “Through a series of games, each player will be pushed to their limits and forced to ask themselves just how far they’ll go to win, with opportunistic alliances, cutthroat strategies and timely betrayals to follow.”

For the unversed, the Studio Lambert reality show was mired in controversy as it was being shot in the U.K. during a sudden cold snap, which left a number of contestants in need of medical assistance with symptoms of cold and fatigue. These contestants were also not paid for their participation as per Variety.