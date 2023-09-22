 
Friday, September 22, 2023
Kelly Clarkson gushes over ‘really cool’ kids: ‘They're so advanced'

Kelly Clarkson thinks it’s “really cool” that her kids, River Rose and Remington Alexander are candid about their feelings.

Speaking at Audacy's annual I'm Listening mental health broadcast, the Roses singer said, "I think it's just a really cool thing that my little girl or little boy will walk in the room and be like, 'Look, I'm feeling hurt right now, or this hurts my feelings."

"Things they do, I never did as a kid, and they're just so advanced for where I was at their age, and I just think there's nothing more beautiful than someone learning at a very young age how to express themselves and to actually pay attention to how they're feeling."

Clarkson shares both her kids with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, whom she divorced in 2020 after seven years of marriage.

Meanwhile, the American Idol alum has released the deluxe edition of her latest album Chemistry, today, Sept. 22. The album also features an appearance from her daughter River, 9, who opens and wraps her song You Don’t Make Me Cry.

This comes after the singer brought both of her kids onstage during her Las Vegas residency in August. In an Instagram post announcing her kids onstage appearance, she wrote, "Both of my kiddos backstage getting ready to join me on stage in Vegas (heart emoji) nothing will ever be as cool and amazing as these two little humans that will always have my whole heart.”

