Friday, September 22, 2023
Reese Witherspoon takes trip down memory with childhood photo: ‘Always excited’

Reese Witherspoon has announced the follow-up book to her childrens book Busy Betty
Reese Witherspoon has announced the follow-up book to her children's book 'Busy Betty'

Reese Witherspoon has announced her new children’s story, Busy Betty & the Circus Surprise with a sweet throwback photo of her own childhood.

Taking to Instagram, she announced the upcoming book, writing, “Only 11 DAYS until Busy Betty and the Circus Surprise hits bookstores everywhere on Oct. 3!!! I can’t wait for y’all to join Betty on her next crazy adventure.”


The Big Little Lies actress got candid about the inspiration for the titular character. Writing alongside the throwback pic, she shared that the character is inspired by her own childhood self.

“This little character is so close to my heart because she was inspired by my own personality as a child… always energetic, always performing, and always excited. I hope she teaches kids that a BIG personality is a gift and that having a million questions and a billion ideas is never ever a bad thing!!”

The new book is a sequel to her original Busy Betty picture book, which was also inspired by her childhood experiences.

Announcing the first book, Witherspoon had shared in a statement: "This book was born out of my own upbringing. I was always singing, dancing and exploring.”

The 47-year-old added, "I've been thinking about creating a children's book with realistic young female characters since I had my daughter. When I was a kid, I had a busy brain with a million ideas and more energy than most adults could manage so Betty is really based on adventures from my childhood."

