Friday, September 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Amanda Bynes planning to leave LA after mental health facility stint

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 22, 2023

Amanda Bynes is reportedly planning to move away from the limelight in LA
Amanda Bynes is reportedly planning to move away from the spotlight in Los Angeles after the completion of her stay in a mental health facility.

A source told ETonline that the She’s The Man actress is excited to get started on a “new work project” and is looking forward to her life after she leaves the facility.

“[Amanda is] thinking about her future and considering moving away from LA and getting away from the spotlight. She feels like it is long overdue.

“She is also considering taking on a new work project and looking forward to moving forward with exciting offers that have come her way.

“Amanda is doing her best to take care of herself through different treatments. She has been trying to maintain her privacy and spending time with people she likes and trusts.

Back in July, the 37-year-old checked herself into a clinic in Orange County, California just as she was released for outpatient care from a different center where she was placed under a 5150 hold.

The 5150 psychiatric hold, which happened twice for Amanda this year, is designed to care for people who are a danger to themselves or those around them. It also allows for such people to be involuntarily taken in for a period of up to 72 hours of psychiatric assessment. 

