DiCaprio slams Hollywood's history of misrepresenting 'Native Americans'

Leonardo DiCaprio is starring in the upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon, a movie based on the killing of native Americans of the Osage nation by white men.

In a recent interview, DiCaprio expressed his thoughts regarding the depiction of Native Americans in Hollywood movies.

The actor is headlining Vogue UK's October issue, and in conversation with the publication, he slammed Hollywood for the biased depiction of the Native Americans' history.

The Hollywood stalwart emphasized the need for change and to bring out the truth behind the horrific events that unfolded in the blood-drenched history of native tribes.

He said, "Hollywood has a long history and checkered past in its depiction of Native American people."

DiCaprio continued, "We need to do more. You know, we are coming towards a great reckoning of our past."

The Inception star added that a more truthful depiction of the painful historical events involving Indigenous Americans can be a healing process for them.

Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by "Academy Award Winner" Martin Scorsese stars DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, along with Robert De Niro, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Jillian Dion, and JaNae Collins.